Kurdish parties criticize Syrian national dialogue

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Syrian Kurdish parties criticized the “symbolic” representation at the Syrian National Dialogue Conference in the Syrian Capital Damascus.

In a statement signed by 35 Kurdish parties, the parties stated, “Conferences held with symbolic representation of individuals who do not reflect the reality of Syrian components have no meaning or value in their outcomes, and are ineffective.” The statement added that such conferences, would not contribute to finding real solutions to the country's ongoing crisis.

The conference was hosted at the Presidential Palace in Damascus, where Participants discussed the preparatory committee's papers, which addressed issues including transitional justice, constitutional building, institutional reform, personal freedoms, the role of civil society organizations, and economic principles.