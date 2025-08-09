Syrian government rejects outcomes of SDF-backed conference in Hasakah

Shafaq News – Damascus

The Syrian government has rejected the outcomes of the “Unity of Stance” conference held in Hasakah, saying its proposals undermine national unity and contradict existing agreements.

The conference, convened on Friday, brought together more than 400 participants, including representatives from the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration (AANES,) political and military figures, and members of various ethnic and religious communities such as Kurds, Druzes, Arabs, Syriac-Assyrians, Turkmen, Armenians, and Circassians.

A senior government source told the state-run SANA news agency that citizens have the right to peaceful assembly and political expression within the law, provided such activities remain non-violent, do not impose political visions by force, and uphold Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. However, the official stressed that “the state’s structure can only be determined through a permanent constitution approved by popular referendum, not through separate understandings among certain groups.”

The source accused the gathering of promoting ideas that violate the March 10 agreement between Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi, including proposals to form a new army and alter administrative divisions. Such measures, the official said, undermine ongoing national dialogue and transitional justice efforts, while some factions allegedly use such events to avoid integrating into state institutions and to advance demographic changes.

The official further stated that Damascus will not take part in upcoming meetings in Paris or negotiate with any side seeking to restore the “old regime,” urging the SDF to adhere to the March 10 agreement and calling on mediators to hold all talks in Damascus.

Al-Monitor reported that Turkiye has pressured Damascus to cancel the planned Paris talks with Kurdish leaders, citing three regional officials who said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s recent visit to Damascus aimed partly at persuading the Syrian government to withdraw from the meeting.

Separately, Anadolu Agency quoted a senior government source as saying the conference reflected a “lack of seriousness” by the SDF in negotiations with Damascus and described it as an escalatory step that could affect the talks. The source added that the government is considering all options, including cancelling the Paris meeting, if no practical proposals are presented to implement the March 10 agreement.

In response, the AANES’s Co-chair of the Department of Foreign Relations Ilham Ahmed on Saturday rejected any projects to partition Syria, affirming the administration’s commitment to the March 10 agreement signed between al-Sharaa and Abdi.

She confirmed that the Administration is engaged in talks aimed at achieving genuine political and military integration with state institutions “within a national partnership” and remains ready to continue discussions