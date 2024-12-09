Syrian opposition group takes full control of Manbij, Turkish sources report

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Syrian National Army (SNA), a Turkish-backed opposition group, gained full control of the city of Manbij, according to Turkish security sources.

The sources confirmed that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who had previously controlled the city, vacated their positions.

Two statements, attributed to the “Operation Room of the Dawn of Freedom” — a faction affiliated with the "Ministry of Defense of the Syrian Interim Government" — were posted on X on December 7. The first statement addressed civilians in Manbij and surrounding villages, announcing the SNA’s intention to "liberate" the city from the Kurdish-led PKK, which it accuses of committing acts of terrorism and occupation against civilians.

A second statement targeted military personnel affiliated with the Syrian regime and the SDF, urging them to surrender their weapons and disassociate from what it described as the “black fate” awaiting them at the hands of opposition forces.

The SDF, which governs areas in northern and eastern Syria, including Raqqa, Deir al-Zor, and Hassakeh, controls key oil and gas fields, such as the Al-Omar and Koniko fields, with an estimated three million inhabitants under its administration.