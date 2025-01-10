SDF leader: We Will Be Part of the New Syrian Army

Shafaq News/ Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi announced that his forces would integrate into a restructured Syrian military, emphasizing their alignment with the new Syrian administration on the country’s future.

“When we established the Syrian Democratic Forces in 2015, we stated that these forces would become part of Syria’s defense system in the future,” Abdi said in an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia. “Now, with the formation of a new Syrian army underway, we will be part of this process.”

Abdi noted an agreement with the new Syrian leadership on core issues, stating, “We agree on Syria’s territorial integrity. However, as you know, there are many practical details Syrians are awaiting solutions for.”

The remarks follow what Abdi described as a “positive” meeting between SDF leadership and Syrian government officials in Damascus late last month. “We reached an understanding with the new Syrian administration and firmly reject any separatist projects that threaten the country’s unity,” he said on Wednesday.

An SDF senior official told Shafaq News on Thursday that the initial meeting with the Syrian government covered several issues but noted discussions were still in their early stages. “Future meetings are expected if both sides agree on a clear agenda,” the official said.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are a military coalition established in northeastern Syria in October 2015. It consists of predominantly Kurdish units, including the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), along with smaller Arab, Syriac, and other ethnic factions. The SDF has been a key partner of the United States in the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS) and has played a significant role in liberating territories from ISIS control.

In its founding statement, the SDF defined itself as a "unified national military force for all Syrians," committed to creating a democratic Syria where all citizens can enjoy freedom, justice, and dignity. Despite its US backing, the SDF has faced criticism for alleged human rights violations and remains a subject of contention in the Syrian conflict.