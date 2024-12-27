Second booby trapped vehicle blast in days hits northern Syria

Shafaq News/ A car bomb exploded, on Friday, in the city of Manbij, northern Syria, according to the Syrian Civil Defense.

Until the moment, the extent of the damage caused by the explosion remains unclear.

On Tuesday, a car bomb explosion in downtown Manbij, east of Aleppo, resulted in the deaths of four people and injuries to seven others, as reported by "Syria TV." The television footage showed several vehicles engulfed in flames, with military personnel attempting to extinguish the fires. Gunfire was also heard at the scene of the explosion.

“Tuesday’s bombing was the first bombing in Syria since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad's regime on December 8,” according to the television network.

The Syrian Civil Defense also reported that two people were killed and four others injured in the initial aftermath of a separate explosion involving an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a civilian vehicle on Recruitment Street in Manbij. In a statement posted on Facebook, the Civil Defense confirmed that “the explosion ignited fires in nearby vehicles and caused damage to surrounding homes.”