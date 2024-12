Shafaq News/ A car bomb exploded, on Tuesday, in northern Syria, with reports indicating a number of casualties.

Media outlets reported that the explosion occurred in the center of Manbij, located in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.

Further details are not yet available.

Notably, the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army took control of Manbij after the Syrian Democratic Forces withdrew following a ceasefire brokered by the United States.