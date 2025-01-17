Car bomb rocks central Manbij, northern Syria

Shafaq News/ A car bomb exploded in the center of Manbij, eastern Aleppo, a source in Syria reported on Friday.

No information is yet available on the extent of human or material losses.

Notably, this marks the fifth explosion of its kind in areas recently seized by Turkish-backed factions.

The Manbij area has recently witnessed clashes between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Turkish-backed National Army.

Fighting between the two sides has continued for more than a month with no significant changes in territorial control.

This escalation comes after Syrian government forces collapsed on December 8, with Turkiye-backed factions launching an offensive against Kurdish forces, seizing the towns of Tal Rifaat and Manbij.