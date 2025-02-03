7th blast in five weeks: Car bomb kills 15, injures 15 in Syria’s Manbij

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a car bomb killed at least 15 people, including 14 women, and injured 15 others in the northern Syrian city of Manbij, the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) said, marking the seventh such attack in the city in just over a month.

“All the victims were agricultural workers,” the Civil Defense said in a statement. “The explosion occurred next to the vehicle transporting the farmworkers on a main road on the outskirts of Manbij.”

The group warned that the death toll could rise, as several of the injured, all women, were in critical condition.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the bombing is the latest in a string of similar explosions that have rocked the city.

The Civil Defense noted that Manbij has witnessed seven car or motorcycle bomb attacks in the past five weeks.

عاجل: مجزرة مروعة ضحيتها 14 امرأة ورجل واحد، وإصابة 15 امرأة بجروح منها بليغة ما يرشح عدد الوفيات للارتفاع، وجميعهم من عمال الزراعة، في حصيلة أولية لانفجار السيارة المفخخة بجانب السيارة التي كانت تقلّ العمال المزارعين، على طريق رئيسي أطراف مدينة منبج شرقي حلب، صباح اليوم الاثنين… — الدفاع المدني السوري (@SyriaCivilDefe) February 3, 2025

Earlier this month, another car bomb in Manbij killed seven women and injured 14 others as they passed by in a vehicle.

Manbij, located in eastern Aleppo province, has been a flashpoint for conflict between the Turkiye-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SNA, which took control of the city last December after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, accuses the SDF of orchestrating the recent wave of attacks.