Car explosion leaves casualties in Manbij, northern Syria

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a car exploded near Saffina in the center of Manbij city, Aleppo, resulting in deaths and injuries.

The car bomb exploded in a densely populated area, causing 3 deaths, according to Al-Jazeera.

Security sources announced that the exact statistics remain unknown.

Notably, the Manbij area has recently witnessed clashes between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Turkish-backed National Army. The fighting has persisted for over a month without significant changes in territorial control.

This escalation follows the collapse of Syrian government forces on December 8, which paved the way for Turkiye-backed factions to launch an offensive against Kurdish forces, capturing the towns of Tal Rifaat and Manbij.