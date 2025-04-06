Dollar prices raise in Baghdad and Erbil at closure

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar raised in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 147,600 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 147,300 dinars at the opening.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 148,500 IQD and 146,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 147,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 147,300.