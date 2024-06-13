USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar declined on Thursday morning in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 147,000 IQD per $100, compared to Wednesday's rate of 147,250 IQD per $100.

The selling prices in local exchange shops stood at 148,000 IQD and the buying price at 146,000 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 146,850 IQD and the buying price was 146,750 IQD per $100.