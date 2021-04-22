Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-22T07:16:40+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped in the Iraqi market today, Thursday (April 22, 2021).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,800 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,800 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  148,250 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 147,250 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  148,000 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100

related

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-21 07:38:16
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-23 17:16:15
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-24 07:44:33
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq