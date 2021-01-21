Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-21T07:38:16+0000

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates declined today Thursday (January 21, 2020) in the Iraqi market. • The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 145,650 dinars, for $ 100. • The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 145,650 dinars for 100 dollars. In Baghdad Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets •Sale price: 146,000 dinars for $ 100 • Purchase price: 145,000 dinars for $ 100 In Erbil Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets •Sale price: 146,000 dinars for $ 100 • Purchase price: 145,500 dinars for $ 100

