Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-21T07:38:16+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates declined today Thursday (January 21, 2020) in the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 145,650 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 145,650 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  146,000 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 145,000 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  146,000 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 145,500 dinars for $ 100

related

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace expects a financial collapse in Iraq in 2021

Date: 2020-11-11 06:43:44
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace expects a financial collapse in Iraq in 2021

Iraq registered a huge deficit of five trillion Dinars in July

Date: 2020-09-25 15:00:59
Iraq registered a huge deficit of five trillion Dinars in July

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-23 07:32:45
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

A French company to sue Baghdad

Date: 2020-10-14 19:51:46
A French company to sue Baghdad

Iraq to export 700 thousand tons of barley for the first time in its history

Date: 2020-09-15 16:31:11
Iraq to export 700 thousand tons of barley for the first time in its history

Thousands of citizens restore their jobs as Mandali crossing reopens

Date: 2020-07-30 20:01:15
Thousands of citizens restore their jobs as Mandali crossing reopens

Iraq to raise its production capacity to 280,000 barrels/day

Date: 2020-09-06 12:31:01
Iraq to raise its production capacity to 280,000 barrels/day

Iraq pays $5 billion in interest on foreign loans

Date: 2020-08-19 18:51:34
Iraq pays $5 billion in interest on foreign loans