Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-01-21T07:38:16+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates declined today Thursday (January 21, 2020) in the Iraqi market.
• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 145,650 dinars, for $ 100.
• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 145,650 dinars for 100 dollars.
In Baghdad
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 146,000 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 145,000 dinars for $ 100
In Erbil
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 146,000 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 145,500 dinars for $ 100
related
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace expects a financial collapse in Iraq in 2021
Date: 2020-11-11 06:43:44
Iraq registered a huge deficit of five trillion Dinars in July
Date: 2020-09-25 15:00:59
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Date: 2020-12-23 07:32:45
A French company to sue Baghdad
Date: 2020-10-14 19:51:46
Iraq to export 700 thousand tons of barley for the first time in its history
Date: 2020-09-15 16:31:11
Thousands of citizens restore their jobs as Mandali crossing reopens
Date: 2020-07-30 20:01:15
Iraq to raise its production capacity to 280,000 barrels/day
Date: 2020-09-06 12:31:01
Iraq pays $5 billion in interest on foreign loans
Date: 2020-08-19 18:51:34
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.