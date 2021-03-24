Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Report

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-03-24T07:44:33+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped in the Iraqi market today, Wednesday (March 24, 2021).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 143,300 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 143,300 dinars for 100 dollars.

The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 145,150 for $100 yesterday morning.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  143,750 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 142,750 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  144,000 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 143,500 dinars for $ 100

