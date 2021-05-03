Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-03T08:30:09+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates climbed slightly in the Iraqi market today, Monday (May 3, 2021).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 148,100 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 148,100 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  148,500 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  148,200 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 148,000 dinars for $ 100

related

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-24 07:44:33
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-21 07:38:16
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Iraq commits its pledges to OPEC+

Date: 2020-09-02 06:42:24
Iraq commits its pledges to OPEC+

Emirates to resume flights to Baghdad and Basra next month

Date: 2020-07-27 12:55:55
Emirates to resume flights to Baghdad and Basra next month

Iraq to increase the production of three types of trucks

Date: 2020-09-06 12:03:46
Iraq to increase the production of three types of trucks

Iraqi MP: Arabs will normalize with Israel

Date: 2020-08-15 13:40:16
Iraqi MP: Arabs will normalize with Israel

Security concerns warding off investors in Al-Mansouriya fields, Minister of Oil says

Date: 2021-02-17 13:17:01
Security concerns warding off investors in Al-Mansouriya fields, Minister of Oil says

Iraq to prepare a feasibility study on the transit of Chinese products to Europe through the Iraqi territory

Date: 2021-01-10 13:26:39
Iraq to prepare a feasibility study on the transit of Chinese products to Europe through the Iraqi territory