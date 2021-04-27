Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-27T08:02:19+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped in the Iraqi market today, Tuesday (April 27, 2021).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,800 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,800 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  148,250 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 147,250 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  147,800 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100

Some currency exchange business owners said the prices are stable due to the weak demand of dollar, indicating that in the coming period the currency exchange rate will remain stable.

related

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-21 07:38:16
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-23 17:16:15
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-24 07:44:33
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-04-22 07:16:40
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar/Dinar rates rise in Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-26 07:28:03
Dollar/Dinar rates rise in Baghdad