Dollar/Dinar rates rise in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Dinar/Dollar exchange rates climbed in the Iraqi market today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya stock exchanges are trading the 100 US dollar at 148000, compared to 147750 dinars on yesterday's morning.

Our correspondent added that today's selling and buying prices in the local markets rose to 148500 and 147500 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the exchange rates also rose, as the selling and buying prices reached 148,200 and 148,000 dinars respectively, for every 100 US dollars.