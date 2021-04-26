Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar/Dinar rates rise in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-26T07:28:03+0000
Dollar/Dinar rates rise in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Dinar/Dollar exchange rates climbed in the Iraqi market today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya stock exchanges are trading the 100 US dollar at 148000, compared to 147750 dinars on yesterday's morning.

Our correspondent added that today's selling and buying prices in the local markets rose to 148500 and 147500 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the exchange rates also rose, as the selling and buying prices reached 148,200 and 148,000 dinars respectively, for every 100 US dollars.

related

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-04-22 07:16:40
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-21 07:38:16
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-23 17:16:15
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-24 07:44:33
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq