USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ US dollar prices declined in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, by the end of the country’s week on Thursday.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded 149,000 IQD per $100.

In Baghdad's exchange shops, the dollar was sold at 150,000 IQD and bought at 148,000 IQD per $100.

ın Erbil, the selling price reached 149,300 IQD and the buying price was 149,200 IQD per $100.