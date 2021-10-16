Report

A killed, five injured as blast hits vehicles in Syria's Idlib

Category: World

Date: 2021-10-16T05:56:07+0000
A killed, five injured as blast hits vehicles in Syria's Idlib

Shafaq News/ A Turkish soldier has been killed, and five more injured as a convoy of military vehicles was hit by an explosion in the Syrian province of Idlib.

"A soldier has died, and five have been injured as a result of the blast that hit a Turkish military convoy in Maarrat Misrin, the province of Idlib," Sky News Arabia reported.

Idlib remains one of the few remaining regions outside the control of Damascus. Turkey, as one of the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire, deployed its forces to the region to counter the Kurdish units in the area and protect multiple militant groups from the Syrian government troops. Damascus views the Turkish military presence in Idlib as a violation of its sovereignty.

