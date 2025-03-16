Latakia explosion death toll rises to 16

Shafaq News/ The death toll from Latakia’s Al-Raml neighborhood explosion has risen to 16.

The Syrian Civil Defense announced, on Sunday, that the toll included five women and five children, with 18 others injured.

الدفاع المدني: ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا انفجار حي #الرمل_الجنوبي إلى 16 قتيلا بينهم 5 نساء و5 أطفال، وإصابة 18 بينهم 6 أطفال، وهي حصيلة غير نهائية مع استمرار عمليات البحث والإنقاذ واستخراج العالقين تحت الأنقاض من المبنى السكني المدمر.#سانا pic.twitter.com/TzA23tL5q7 — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@SanaAjel) March 16, 2025

Rescue operations are ongoing as teams search for survivors beneath the rubble, with officials warning that the casualty count may increase.

The blast occurred in a scrapyard beneath a four-story residential building and was reportedly caused by war remnants.