Latakia explosion death toll rises to 16

2025-03-16T09:24:49+00:00

Shafaq News/ The death toll from Latakia’s Al-Raml neighborhood explosion has risen to 16.

The Syrian Civil Defense announced, on Sunday, that the toll included five women and five children, with 18 others injured.

Rescue operations are ongoing as teams search for survivors beneath the rubble, with officials warning that the casualty count may increase.

The blast occurred in a scrapyard beneath a four-story residential building and was reportedly caused by war remnants.

