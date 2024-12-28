Syrian authorities launch security operations in Latakia

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Military Operations Administration and the Ministry of Interior launched, on Saturday, a security operation in southern Latakia aimed at "restoring security and stability for residents."

The move followed reports from residents about the presence of remnants of the “Al-Assad militias”, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Following the expiration of a weapons surrender and reconciliation deadline, the Head of the Public Security Directorate in Latakia, Colonel Mustafa Kneifati told SANA, "We have initiated security campaigns in multiple areas of Latakia province to enforce stability.”

In a related development, the military administration dispatched significant reinforcements to Homs countryside to track down remnants of the ousted regime.

Additionally, clashes reportedly broke out between the new Syrian forces and former regime loyalists in the Al-Mayadin area of Deir ez-Zor province.

For his part, Field Commander, Abdul Sattar Youssuf said the military administration has set up 10 reconciliation centers across areas under its control, including Damascus, Aleppo, Hama, Homs, Tartus, and Deir ez-Zor.

He stated that the administration is reviewing all names and lists of individuals who served under Assad’s command, adding, “We’ve established contact numbers for those hesitant to come forward due to fears of retaliation.”

On Friday, the Syrian Military Operations Administration declared that over 34,000 former regime members had applied at reconciliation centers across the country. Police officers, pending background checks, will be allowed to return to their positions if no involvement in crimes or combat is found.

Notably, the new authorities have also ramped up efforts to detain prominent figures of the former government. Among those arrested were Hayyan Meya, head of the General Security Branch in Latakia; Major General Mohammed Kanjo Al-Hassan, former head of the Military Judiciary; and Brigadier General Riyad Hassan, head of the Political Security Branch in Damascus. Meanwhile, Brigadier General Shujaa Al-Ali, a former military commander in rural Homs, was killed during clashes with the authorities.