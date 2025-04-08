Iraqi forces launch offensive against ISIS in Valley of Death

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces launched a wide-scale military operation on Tuesday to dismantle ISIS sleeper cells in the rugged terrain of Wadi Hawi al-Azim, a valley straddling the border between Saladin and Diyala provinces.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency the operation targeted several key areas, including al-Tanira, Masada, al-Sibah, Zour al-Bou Hashma, and al-Mazari’. These locations lie along a critical strip of land where the group is believed to maintain hideouts and smuggling routes.

“The objective is to eliminate ISIS remnants that occasionally resurface and use the valley as a sanctuary,” the source said, adding that the operation involves sealing security gaps, destroying safehouses, and severing infiltration routes used by militants.

Wadi Hawi al-Azim earned the nickname “Valley of Death” for its history as a stronghold for insurgents, including al-Qaeda before the emergence of ISIS. The valley's rough terrain and isolation have made it a persistent hotspot for extremist activity despite repeated clearing campaigns.