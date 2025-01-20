Clashes escalate in Northeastern Syria as SDF repels attacks

Shafaq News/ Heavy clashes erupted with armed factions in northeastern Syria, accompanied by heavy shelling and drone strikes, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Monday.

In a statement, the SDF revealed, “Turkiye-backed factions launched intense shelling around the Tishreen Dam, coupled with aerial drone operations.” The factions also advanced with armored vehicles, launching a dual-pronged attack on the hill near the village of Khirbet al-Zamala.”

“Our forces decisively repelled the attack, killing eight fighters and injuring several others,” the SDF reported, adding that their Martyr Haroun Units destroyed two armored vehicles used in the offensive.

Despite drones targeting SDF positions, no significant damage was recorded.

The SDF also highlighted an expanded offensive targeting Siritel Hill and mortar shelling on the Deir Hafer front. “Some of our positions came under heavy machine-gun fire, but no serious damage occurred.”

In retaliation, the “Martyr Haroun units executed two separate operations, destroying two additional vehicles belonging to the factions.”

Notably, on January 15, clashes between Kurdish factions and Turkiye-backed groups in Aleppo province have intensified, resulting in 18 deaths and reciprocal attacks involving artillery shelling and drone strikes.

The conflict, ongoing for over a month, has seen no major territorial shifts but follows a December offensive where Turkiye-backed factions seized key towns.

The SDF remains in control of northeastern Syria, while Turkiye’s President Erdogan has threatened further military action if Kurdish forces linked to the PKK refuse to disarm.