Iran launches new missile wave at Israel

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday it had launched a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks toward Israel, marking “the 16th phase” of its ongoing campaign.

In a statement, the IRGC said it fired a large number of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles toward “occupied territories” as part of Operation True Promise 4.

Israeli media reported explosions in Tel Aviv and Haifa after projectiles were launched from Lebanon. News outlets said three ballistic missiles were detected heading toward the two cities. Explosions were heard shortly after the launches, according to broadcast reports. Sirens also sounded in areas near the Gaza envelope following what authorities later described as a false identification.

There was no immediate confirmation of casualties or damage.