Nearly 1,000 press freedom violations recorded in Iraq under al-Sudani

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A Baghdad-based rights organization documented close to 1,000 violations against journalists and media workers during the tenure of former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, warning that the ministerial appointment in the new government could further erode press freedom in Iraq.

Al-Nakhil Center for Rights and Press Freedoms said Iraq's press freedom score had dropped sharply under the previous administration to a range of 25 to 30 points from a prior range of 45 to 75 points before 2022.

Read more: Iraq's press freedom index falls amid armed factions kidnappings, record violations

It also directed particular attention to the appointment of Mustafa Sand as communications minister in the incoming government, citing “his prior involvement in legal action against journalists and activists.” Given the ministry's authority over internet infrastructure, user data, and website-blocking decisions, the group warned the appointment carried direct implications for freedom of expression.

Beyond the ministerial concern, the center called on the new government to drop lawsuits filed against journalists by state institutions and to reopen investigation files related to violations, corruption, and misuse of public funds during the previous administration, measures it framed as necessary to address what it called the "wounds of freedoms."

Iraq ranked 162nd in the 2026 Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index, placing it alongside Sudan and Yemen at the bottom of the global ranking.

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