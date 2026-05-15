Iraq plans AI-powered driving tests to curb road deaths

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Stricter driving license tests using artificial intelligence and advanced technology will soon be introduced in Iraq after years of deadly traffic accidents linked largely to driver error, Traffic Directorate chief Lieutenant General Odai Samir Halim told Shafaq News on Friday.

Halim said the new system would use modern vehicles and advanced testing technologies to better assess drivers before licenses are issued.

“The Interior Minister approved the new plan after a specialized committee reviewed current traffic tests,” he said, describing the system as “more difficult” but necessary to improve road safety and reduce accidents.

Diyala province alone recorded about 90 deaths and more than 2,000 injuries during the first four months of 2026, according to Diyala Health Directorate figures. Nationwide, Iraq recorded 11,763 accidents and 2,719 deaths in 2024, while driver error accounted for 78% of crashes.

The measures also coincide with parliamentary discussions over amendments to Iraq’s Traffic Law No. 8 of 2019, including revising fines, ending automatic penalty doubling, introducing installment payments for accumulated fines, and allowing regulated vehicle window tinting for civilians.

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