Iraq security update: Suicide cases and traffic fatality

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on January 10, 2026.

- Suicide Case Reported (Dhi Qar)

A man died in Al-Shatra district, north of Dhi Qar, in an apparent suicide. He was a sixth-grade preparatory student and had been experiencing psychological distress.

- Fatal Traffic Accident (Al-Anbar)

In Ramadi, a civilian vehicle driven by a woman collided with a motorcycle, killing the driver. His companion sustained injuries.

- Suicide Incident Reported (Basra)

An 18-year-old girl died in central Basra in an apparent suicide due to family reasons.