Japan calls on Iraq to help restore Middle East stability

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Japan's Foreign Ministry on Friday welcomed the formation of Iraq's new government under Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, calling on Baghdad to play an active role in restoring stability across the Middle East amid ongoing regional tensions.

In a statement, the ministry said it expected Iraq to "contribute to restoring stability in the region" under current Middle East conditions, framing the new government not merely as a domestic political development but as a factor in broader regional security.

Tokyo said it would cooperate with the al-Zaidi government toward that goal and toward strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Iraqi political Parliament granted confidence to al-Zaidi's government on May 14, though nine of 23 ministerial portfolios remain unfilled due to unresolved disputes among the major political factions.

Read more: Al-Zaidi named Iraq's prime minister: Easy nomination, harder road ahead