Japan expresses interest in investing in silica sand projects in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Japanese Ambassador to Baghdad, Fotuchi Matsumoto, expressed his country's readiness to invest in silica sand projects in Iraq on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the National Investment Authority, its president, Haider Mohammed Makiya, received the Japanese ambassador, and they discussed cooperation in silica sand projects in the provinces of Najaf and Anbar, as well as prospects for cooperation with Japanese investment companies in Iraq.

Makiya stressed the government's keenness to develop the national investment sector and expand cooperation with major foreign companies, particularly Japanese companies specialized in investments. He added that the authority is working to enhance the factors that attract investors and capital by providing a joint working environment between Baghdad and Tokyo.

For his part, Ambassador Matsumoto expressed his government's readiness to conclude quality investment agreements in the field of silica sand in the provinces of Najaf and Anbar, pointing to the desire of many Japanese companies to work in Iraq to implement strategic projects that meet the requirements of enhancing the Iraqi economy.