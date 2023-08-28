Japan to enter the Iraqi market with Key Investments

Shafaq News/ Futoshi Matsumoto, the Japanese Ambassador to Iraq, on Monday announced that a cadre of leading Japanese corporations is gearing up to make inroads into the Iraqi labor market.

Sharing insights with Shafaq News agency, Ambassador Matsumoto said that meticulous consultations are underway between major Japanese stakeholders and representatives of the Iraqi government, including ministers, under the auspices of Tokyo's embassy in Baghdad.

These dialogues, he emphasized, are centered around forging innovative investment avenues and positioning Japanese business powerhouses as stalwarts in the Iraqi economic landscape, with a specific focus on spearheading an array of developmental projects aimed at bolstering Iraq's infrastructure.

With Japan's legacy of pioneering cutting-edge solutions, Matsumoto said that many Japanese companies are poised to take part in many sectors, including oil, energy, and pioneering water treatment facilities.

"Our present endeavors are strategically aligned with charting new investment territories," he explained, "this is a testament to the proactive engagements we've been nurturing with many ministers and high-ranking officials in the Iraqi government."