Iraqi political bloc formed to contest elections

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, group of prominent Iraqi political movements announced the formation of a new alliance, the “Reconstruction and Development Coalition,” aiming to compete in the country’s parliamentary elections set for November 11.

The alliance includes the following groups: Al-Furatain Movement (led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani), the National Contract Alliance, the Wataniya Coalition, the Karbala Innovation Alliance, the Bilad Sumer Gathering, the Ajyal (Generations) Gathering, and the National Solutions Alliance.

In a statement, the coalition said it was established to serve the Iraqi people, safeguard state institutions and sovereignty, and promote sustainable development. It outlined its key priorities as advancing Iraq’s infrastructure, strengthening the national economy, consolidating security and stability, and enhancing the country’s regional and international relations.