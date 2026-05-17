Saudi Arabia intercepts drones launched from Iraqi airspace

Saudi Arabia intercepts drones launched from Iraqi airspace
2026-05-17T20:17:59+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Riyadh

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it intercepted and destroyed three drones after they entered the Kingdom’s airspace from Iraq.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki warned that Saudi Arabia reserves the right to respond “at the appropriate time and place” and would take all necessary operational measures against any threat targeting Saudi sovereignty, security, citizens, or residents.

No official statement had been issued by either the Iraqi government or the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) regarding the incident at the time of publication.

IRI, an umbrella network of Iran-aligned Iraqi armed factions, claimed multiple drone and missile attacks targeting regional sites during the recent Iran-US conflict.

Read more: Iran is losing the war, the US is losing the endgame

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