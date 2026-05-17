Saudi Arabia intercepts drones launched from Iraqi airspace

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Riyadh

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it intercepted and destroyed three drones after they entered the Kingdom’s airspace from Iraq.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki warned that Saudi Arabia reserves the right to respond “at the appropriate time and place” and would take all necessary operational measures against any threat targeting Saudi sovereignty, security, citizens, or residents.

صرح المتحدث الرسمي باسم وزارة الدفاع اللواء الركن تركي المالكي أنه في صباح يوم الأحد الموافق (17 مايو 2026م) تم اعتراض وتدمير 3 مسيّرات بعد دخولها المجال الجوي للمملكة قادمة من الأجواء العراقية.وأكد اللواء المالكي على أن وزارة الدفاع تحتفظ بحق الرد في الزمان والمكان المناسبين،… pic.twitter.com/80hZw8z7BU — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) May 17, 2026

No official statement had been issued by either the Iraqi government or the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) regarding the incident at the time of publication.

IRI, an umbrella network of Iran-aligned Iraqi armed factions, claimed multiple drone and missile attacks targeting regional sites during the recent Iran-US conflict.

Read more: Iran is losing the war, the US is losing the endgame