Israel kills three in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

At least three people were killed and five wounded on Sunday in an Israeli strike on the southern Lebanese town of Tayr Filsayeh, amid an ongoing exchange of fire between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Israeli army issued evacuation warnings to residents of five towns —Sohmor (western Beqaa), Rumin, al-Qusaybeh (Nabatieh district), Kfar Huna (Jezzine district), and Banaful (Saida district)— ordering immediate evacuation and withdrawal to open areas at least 1,000 meters away. Israeli forces have also struck dozens of towns without issuing prior evacuation warnings, alleging that Hezbollah was the stated target, including Shoukin, Safad al-Battikh, Kafra, Deir Antar, Babiliyeh, Adshit, al-Bisariyeh, and Tebnine.

Since Israel widened its offensive on March 2, Lebanese health authorities have recorded 2,988 killed and 9,210 wounded.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah issued eight statements Sunday claiming a series of operations against Israeli forces in the south. Fighters targeted an Israeli force attempting to advance toward the town of Yohmor al-Shaqif, struck an Israeli military gathering at the port of Naqoura with two attack drones, hit an Israeli artillery position in the town of al-Odaysseh with a drone and claimed a confirmed hit, and shelled an Israeli troop concentration at Khalat Raj in the town of Deir Siryan with artillery.

The Israeli army disclosed that 105 soldiers had been wounded in fighting in southern Lebanon over the past week. The total number of Israeli fatalities in Lebanon since the war with Hezbollah began on March 2 has risen to 20.

The United States recently announced a 45-day extension of the ceasefire following talks in Washington between Lebanese and Israeli delegations. Hezbollah has refused direct negotiations between the two sides.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty