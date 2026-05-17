Iraq’s Basra faces power pressure after gas supply drop

Shafaq News- Basra

Basra province is facing growing pressure on electricity supplies ahead of summer after domestic gas production dropped from 900 million cubic feet to 350 million cubic feet, sharply reducing power generation across southern Iraq.

Governor Asaad Al-Eidani told Shafaq News on Sunday that local authorities are working to improve electricity distribution and manage loads during the coming months. “The current crisis is linked to the lack of imported gas, in addition to lower volumes of gas produced from fields and associated gas.”

The governor noted that the Gulf electricity interconnection project is expected to enter service in August, alongside the return of a suspended power barge generating 350 megawatts. Additionally, Italian energy company Eni is expected to add 250 megawatts, while another 250 megawatts from solar energy projects could enter service in July. He also pointed to ongoing efforts to resolve the gas supply issue with Iran, emphasizing that coordination between the local and federal governments would help overcome the current energy crisis.

Earlier today, Iraq’s new Electricity Minister Ali Wahib pledged to work on “effective solutions” to the country’s long-standing electricity supply crisis during a speech marking the official start of his duties at the ministry.

Read more: Two powers, one grid: The geopolitical siege of Iraq’s economy