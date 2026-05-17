Israel advances deeper into Lebanon, citing Hezbollah drone threat

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel’s military is considering expanding its ground operation deeper into southern Lebanon as Hezbollah drones increasingly replace anti-tank missiles as the main threat facing northern Israeli communities, despite an extended ceasefire, Israeli outlet Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Sunday.

The newspaper reported that the military believes its previous advance of roughly 10 kilometers into southern Lebanon reduced the threat from Hezbollah precision anti-tank missiles, but exposed a growing challenge from first-person-view (FPV) drones and other unmanned aircraft that are harder to detect and intercept. The line currently spans more than 60 Lebanese towns and villages along the frontier, where Israeli forces continue to maintain positions and restrict the return of civilians.

Israeli media analysts described FPV drones to the outlet as one of Hezbollah’s most effective tools because they can fly at low altitude, evade radar systems, and strike targets with greater precision at relatively low cost, mirroring tactics widely used in the Russia-Ukraine war, pushing the Israeli military to examine whether to push beyond the current “anti-tank line” in an effort to move Hezbollah drone-launch capabilities farther from the border. The reassessment comes despite a US-backed extension of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire for another 45 days, while rocket and drone attacks on Israeli settlements continue almost daily –over the weekend, an explosive-laden FPV drone launched from Lebanon landed near Kibbutz Sasa in the Upper Galilee without triggering warning sirens, while another drone strike wounded three construction workers near the Rosh Hanikra “tourist site” close to the Lebanese frontier.

Settlers quoted by the newspaper accused the government and military of attempting to “normalize” what they described as an ongoing wartime reality, amid continuing fears over Hezbollah drone attacks and the absence of long-term security guarantees. The report also highlighted growing frustration over delays in a multi-million-dollar rehabilitation package for northern border communities, many of which remain heavily affected after nearly three years of conflict. More than 65,000 residents were evacuated from northern settlements following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack and the subsequent escalation along the Lebanese border, while “agriculture, tourism, and local businesses across the region” have suffered millions of dollars in losses.

Additionally, authorities are still struggling to provide long-term security, housing, educational, and economic solutions for displaced settlers despite repeated government promises, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

Meanwhile, Lebanon continues to face near-daily Israeli strikes. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, 2,969 people have been killed in Lebanon since the latest escalation began in March, while over 1.2 million were displaced at the height of the fighting.