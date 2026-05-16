King Charles praises Iraq’s security gains, backs deeper UK ties

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Britain’s King Charles III welcomed Iraq’s recent security and stability gains on Saturday, expressing hope for closer cooperation with Baghdad to preserve “hard-won achievements” made through years of sacrifice.

The remarks came in a congratulatory message sent to Iraqi President Nizar Amedi on the occasion of assuming office.

رئيس الجمهورية @nizarAmede يتلقى رسالة تهنئة من الملك تشارلز الثالثتولي المملكة المتحدة أهمية كبيرة للعلاقة مع العراق.عبّر عن سعادته بالتطورات الإيجابية التي حققها العراق، ولا سيما في مجال تعزيز الأمن.رحب بمستوى التعاون بين البلدين في مواجهة آثار التغير المناخي وأمن المياه. pic.twitter.com/zb3EnQIuTh — رئاسة جمهورية العراق (@IraqiPresidency) May 16, 2026

King Charles stressed that the United Kingdom attaches significant importance to its relationship with Iraq and remains committed to strengthening ties between the two countries and peoples.

The British monarch further welcomed ongoing cooperation between London and Baghdad on climate change and water security, describing the partnership as part of broader efforts to build a safer and more prosperous future for both countries.