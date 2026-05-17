Iraq’s new Electricity Minister vows to end decades-long power crisis

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s new Electricity Minister Ali Saadi Wahib pledged on Sunday to tackle the country’s chronic power shortages, pointing to a crisis that has strained Iraqis’ daily lives for decades.

Speaking during a press conference at the ministry on his first day in office, Wahib described the post as a “national service mission” focused on restoring public trust and easing people’s suffering.

“Our responsibility is to provide citizens with the service they deserve,” he noted.

Electricity shortages remain one of Iraq’s most persistent challenges despite the country being among the world’s largest oil producers. Iraq is heavily dependent on imports to meet its electricity needs, leaving the national grid vulnerable to economic volatility and energy insecurity.

Read more: Billions lost, power gone: Iraq's energy crisis explodes