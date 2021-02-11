Japanese-funded, Turkish-implemented project in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’ Ministry of Electricity inaugurated, on Thursday an energy Japanese-funded project, in Erbil Governorate.

The Kurdish Electricity Minister Kamal Muhammad held a joint press conference with the Governor of Erbil, Hemin Qadir, and Turkey’s consul general in Erbil, Hakan Karacay.

“we inaugurate the 5 million euro MINI-SCADA & VOLP project In Erbil, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), we also expressing our thanks to the Japanese people and government for the continuous support to the Kurdistan Region.” The Kurdish Minister said.

For his part, Erbil governor explain the project feasibility, saying, It will help reducing pressure on the electricity supply networks in addition to controlling the processing and transmission of energy.

It’s noteworthy that the project is to be implemented by the Turkish company "Ascom"