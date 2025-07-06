Iraq’s Diyala: Mandali’s orchards rehydrated

Shafaq News – Diyala

Water has returned to the orchards of Mandali district in eastern Diyala after years of severe drought, local officials reported on Sunday.

Ali Dhamad al-Zuhairi, the district administrator, told Shafaq News Agency that Mandali’s renowned orchards — spanning over 5,000 dunams — had suffered extreme water shortages, forcing farmers to depend on wells often unfit for agriculture.

He blamed the crisis on illegal river encroachments and broken pumping stations, clarifying that authorities have reopened and cleared four key rivers — Al-Jinni, Falshet, Souq, and Bagh — restoring water flow and reviving the parched groves.

Mandali’s orchards are prized for rare fruits, dates, and distinctive varieties such as Qarunfal, Mir Haj, and Jaafari, considered among the world’s best, al-Zuhairi said, predicting that improved irrigation would boost production and help safeguard these farmlands from collapse.