Global Coalition downs five drones over Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Directorate reported on Friday that Global Coalition air defenses shot down five explosive drones over Erbil.

The drones were launched from west of the province, causing no casualties. Falling debris sparked a fire in dry grass and shrubs, which Erbil Civil Defense teams extinguished.

Read more: Who is striking Iraqi Kurdistan? New drones deepen an unanswered question