Suicide bombing kills 14 at Pakistan military post

Shafaq News- Islamabad

A suicide bombing at a military post in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed at least 14 people and injured 24 others, security sources told Chinese Xinhua news agency on Friday.

The explosion destroyed the post and left nine soldiers, four police officers, and one provincial forest department official dead. The wounded included 20 soldiers and four police officers.

Rescue teams continued searching the rubble, where three soldiers were believed trapped, the sources said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.