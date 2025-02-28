6 dead, dozens injured in Pakistan seminary explosion

Shafaq News/ A blast at the Haqqania Seminary Mosque in northwestern Pakistan killed at least six people and injured dozens on Friday, authorities said.

Pakistani police said the explosion occurred at a religious school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, known for training leaders of the Afghan Taliban. Among the wounded was the seminary’s director, Mullah Hamid Haqqani.

A police officer told AFP that the blast took place inside the mosque shortly after Friday prayers, warning that the death toll could rise.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Authorities have cordoned off the area.

Pakistan has seen a surge in militant attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, which border Afghanistan.