Pakistan holds India responsible for Balochistan blast

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Pakistan accused India of sponsoring a school bus bombing in Balochistan that killed five people and wounded more than 40, including children.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the bus, en route to a military-run school, was deliberately targeted by “terrorists,” and confirmed that initial findings ruled out a suicide bombing.

He linked the incident to intelligence suggesting Indian activity in the region, specifically naming National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. “However, we did not anticipate an attack targeting schoolchildren.”

In a separate statement, Pakistan’s military called the bombing part of “India’s subversive tactics following battlefield failures,” pledging to hold those responsible for the “India-sponsored act of terrorism” accountable.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group seeking independence for Balochistan, claimed responsibility, alleging the bus was carrying military personnel.

Islamabad has long accused India of supporting the BLA to destabilize the resource-rich but volatile province—a charge New Delhi denies.