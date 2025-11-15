Kashmir blast leaves nine dead, dozens injured

Shafaq News – Srinagar

On Saturday, nine people were killed and 29 injured when confiscated explosives detonated inside a police station in Nowgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, sources told Reuters.

According to the outlet, most of the dead were policemen, including forensic staff examining the materials, and several of the wounded remain in critical condition.

The blast follows a car explosion in New Delhi days earlier that killed eight people, and was labeled a terror incident by the Indian government.

India often blames Pakistan or Pakistan-based armed groups for such attacks. The two nuclear-armed neighbours have fought repeated conflicts over Kashmir, which both claim as part of their countries.