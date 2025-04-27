Ticking time bomb: Pakistan issues warning to India

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Pakistan’s Railways Minister, Hanif Abbasi, warned the country had about 130 Shaheen and Ghaznavi ballistic missiles aimed at India and would use them if provoked.

“These missiles are not for display, they are deployed across Pakistan and pointed at India,” Abbasi told a televised news conference.

The threat came six days after gunmen killed 26 people in the Kashmiri tourist town of Pahalgam. The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group, claimed responsibility.

India accused Islamabad of backing “cross-border terrorism,” a claim Pakistan dismissed as “absurd.”

Abbasi also warned of “all-out war” if New Delhi curbed river flows governed by the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, calling any move to cut Pakistan’s water “a ticking time bomb.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said those behind the Kashmir assault would be pursued “to the ends of the earth.” New Delhi expelled Pakistan’s military attachés, closed the neighbors’ only land crossing and said it would review its obligations under the treaty.

For a third consecutive night the two armies exchanged fire along the de-facto Kashmir frontier. India accused Pakistani troops of firing first and that its forces “responded effectively.”

Islamabad did not confirm the latest incident but said it would take “all necessary measures” to defend itself.

The United Nations urged both nuclear-armed rivals to show “maximum restraint” and resolve their disputes through dialogue.