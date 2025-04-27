Fragile peace shattered: Kashmir attack pushes India, Pakistan to brink

Shafaq News/ Tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The attack, claimed by a militant group called Kashmir Resistance, has led to heightened military activity along the Line of Control and a diplomatic standoff between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Indian officials reported exchanges of small arms fire between Indian and Pakistani troops along the de facto border. Residents in border villages such as Uri and Balkot have expressed fear over renewed violence, recalling past conflicts in the region. The Indian Army has reinforced its positions, while Pakistan has denied involvement in the attack and has yet to confirm reports of border skirmishes.

Diplomatic ties between the two countries have deteriorated as officials in New Delhi and Islamabad have revoked visas for each other’s nationals and shut down the Wagah border crossing. Indian authorities have accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border militancy, a charge Pakistan has rejected. No formal international mediation efforts have been initiated, though concerns over regional stability are growing.

Civilians near the Line of Control remain on edge, fearing further escalation. Many recall the conflicts of the 1990s and early 2000s that devastated border communities. Residents in Balkot and Uri have reported hearing gunfire and have expressed concern over a lack of protective infrastructure. The fragile peace established by the 2003 ceasefire agreement, reaffirmed in 2021, is now under serious threat.