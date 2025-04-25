Overnight skirmish: India, Pakistan trade fire in Kashmir

Shafaq News/ Pakistani and Indian forces exchanged gunfire overnight along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, according to officials cited by Agence France-Presse.

Sayed Ashfaq Gilani, an official in Pakistan-administered Jhelum Valley, confirmed the exchange occurred in the Leepa Valley. He reported no injuries or damage, noting that schools remained open.

On the Indian side, military sources claimed Pakistani troops initiated the fire, prompting a response.

No casualties were reported.

The incident follows a deadly bombing earlier this week in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam. Indian authorities linked the attack to “cross-border” elements and identified three suspects, including two Pakistani nationals, though evidence has not been made public.

In the aftermath, India downgraded diplomatic ties, closed the only official land crossing, and suspended the Indus Waters Treaty—a decades-old framework for bilateral water sharing, while Pakistan responded by shutting its airspace to Indian-operated flights.

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors remain high over the Kashmir region, claimed in full by both but split in control. Frictions escalated sharply in 2019 when India revoked the region’s special autonomy, sparking unrest and a rise in militant activity.