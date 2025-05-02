Fearing escalation: Pakistan’s Kashmir orders residents to stockpile essentials

Shafaq News/ On Friday, authorities in Pakistan-administered Kashmir ordered residents in districts bordering the Line of Control (LoC) to stockpile essential supplies amid rising tensions with India.

“Instructions have been issued to stock food supplies for two months in the 13 constituencies along the LoC,” regional Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq told the local assembly, announcing the release of one billion rupees (approximately $3.5 million) in emergency funds to purchase food, medicine, and other critical supplies.

Road maintenance equipment, he noted, has also been deployed to ensure continued access to key routes near the de facto border.

The directive follows heightened tensions triggered by an April attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 people dead. India accused Pakistan of involvement, a charge Islamabad denies.

In response, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi authorized the military to operate with “complete freedom,” stoking fears of a potential escalation.

Earlier this week, Pakistan claimed to possess “credible evidence” of a planned Indian strike, pledging to retaliate forcefully against any act of aggression.

As a precaution, authorities in Pakistan-administered Kashmir shuttered over 1,000 religious schools on Thursday for a 10-day period. Meanwhile, diplomatic ties between the two countries have further unraveled, with mutual visa suspensions and the closure of the Wagah border crossing.

Communities along the LoC remain on edge, recalling heavy cross-border shelling and displacement during past conflicts. The 2003 ceasefire agreement—reaffirmed in 2021—is now under increasing strain amid the latest escalation.