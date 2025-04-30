Escalation at India-Pakistan border: Pakistan opens fire in Jammu

Shafaq News/ Pakistan’s military violated the ceasefire agreement by opening fire along the international border in Jammu district, India’s ANI news agency reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Baraa Jowal, a sensitive area south of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Unlike previous ceasefire violations, which were typically limited to the LoC, this exchange of fire occurred along the officially recognised international border — an escalation security sources described as unusual and significant.

Earlier today, the Indian Army reported that its positions in the Nowshera, Sundarbani, and Akhnoor sectors were also targeted. In response, the military took what it described as a "prompt and proportionate" action.

The latest flare-up follows a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, fuelling renewed tension between India and Pakistan.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries have further deteriorated. Authorities on both sides have cancelled visas and suspended operations at the Wagah border crossing. Indian officials have accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border militancy, a charge Pakistan denies. No formal mediation efforts are currently underway, though concern over the stability of the region continues to rise.

Communities near the Line of Control remain anxious, with many residents recalling the intense conflicts of the 1990s and 2000s that caused significant damage to border villages. The fragile peace established by the 2003 ceasefire agreement, reaffirmed in 2021, now faces a serious threat.