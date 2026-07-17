Pakistan seek Kuwait defense-for-energy agreement

Shafaq News- Islamabad/ Kuwait City

Pakistan and Kuwait are discussing an expanded defense agreement tied to energy cooperation and investment, Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the talks.

Kuwait is seeking Pakistani troops, fighter jets, drones, air-defense systems, and other military support similar to Islamabad’s arrangement with Saudi Arabia, while Pakistan wants stronger energy-security cooperation in return, including larger fuel reserves and possible bonded storage alongside an existing diesel-supply agreement.

The negotiations remain preliminary, and a Pakistani security official told Reuters that deploying combat troops was not under consideration at this stage. The discussions may also stop short of a formal mutual-defense pact.

Neither Pakistan nor Kuwait immediately commented.

Pakistan and Kuwait have maintained a limited defense agreement covering training and joint exercises since 2023. The ongoing talks are unfolding during renewed US-Iran fighting, which has raised concern in Islamabad that Pakistan’s defense commitments to Gulf states could complicate its role as a mediator, Reuters noted.